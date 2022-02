"When I think of the @crossfitgames being at the Ranch this year, I think of THIS 🥴 7k trail run will forever be ingrained in my head 🥵 Working HARD with this in mind 😈," Brooke captioned the photo above, which was taken during the 2016 CrossFit Games.

In the pic, Brooke can be seen leaning partly on the wall, with her head down as she is catching her breath after the run. She is clutching a bottle of water in one hand, while the other is on her waist. Standing barefoot on the ground, Brooke's legs were visibly tired, swollen, and flushed from the race.