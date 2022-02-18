Chloë Grace Moretz Serves Up Louis Vuitton Chic

Guesting on The Tonight Show one week prior to the movie's release, Moretz cut a classy figure in a simple yet elegant Louis Vuitton blazer, going shirtless underneath the black number for some tasteful flash of porcelain-skin decolletage. The 5th Wave star added loads of pizzazz with sparkling silver sequin pants, coordinating her manicure with the eye-popping bottoms.

Sharing a close-up of the jacket on the Gram, the blond beauty put its low-cut design and silk lapels in the spotlight, giving shout-outs to the brand and to the Louis Vuitton creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Chatting with Jimmy Fallon about Mother/Android, Moretz also revealed her Britney Spears obsession. Describing herself as a "die-hard fan," she paid homage to the "Princess of Pop" with a spot-on impression to the tune of "Baby One More Time." The actress dropped a video of the moment on Instagram, showcasing her vocal talents as well as the full Louis Vuitton outfit.

"Sooo amongst other things … this happened on @fallontonight , hahaha @britneyspears you are my everything," she wrote in the caption.