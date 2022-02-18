Chloë Grace Moretz Serves Up Louis Vuitton Chic

Chloë Grace Moretz has been stepping up her fashion game throughout 2021, with the 25-year-old recently adding a slew of head-turning Louis Vuitton looks to her sartorial repertoire. Repping the brand in tandem with her latest movie, Mother/Android, which premiered in mid-December, the Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2020, served up LV style during several TV appearances, while also making sure to post the outfits on Instagram for the benefit of her 19.8 million followers. We've rounded up some of her most memorable looks below.
Scroll for photos!