Chloë Grace Moretz Serves Up Louis Vuitton Chic

Getty | Gregg DeGuire

Alexandra Lozovschi

Chloë Grace Moretz has been stepping up her fashion game throughout 2021, with the 25-year-old recently adding a slew of head-turning Louis Vuitton looks to her sartorial repertoire. Repping the brand in tandem with her latest movie, Mother/Android, which premiered in mid-December, the Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2020, served up LV style during several TV appearances, while also making sure to post the outfits on Instagram for the benefit of her 19.8 million followers. We've rounded up some of her most memorable looks below.

Classic Blazer

Facebook | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Guesting on The Tonight Show one week prior to the movie's release, Moretz cut a classy figure in a simple yet elegant Louis Vuitton blazer, going shirtless underneath the black number for some tasteful flash of porcelain-skin decolletage. The 5th Wave star added loads of pizzazz with sparkling silver sequin pants, coordinating her manicure with the eye-popping bottoms.

Sharing a close-up of the jacket on the Gram, the blond beauty put its low-cut design and silk lapels in the spotlight, giving shout-outs to the brand and to the Louis Vuitton creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Chatting with Jimmy Fallon about Mother/Android, Moretz also revealed her Britney Spears obsession. Describing herself as a "die-hard fan," she paid homage to the "Princess of Pop" with a spot-on impression to the tune of "Baby One More Time." The actress dropped a video of the moment on Instagram, showcasing her vocal talents as well as the full Louis Vuitton outfit.

"Sooo amongst other things … this happened on @fallontonight , hahaha @britneyspears you are my everything," she wrote in the caption.

Pop Of Color

youtube | Chloë Grace Moretz Brasil

Two days ahead of the big premiere, Moretz went "red for the holidays" on Insta to give fans a peek at the Louis Vuitton outfit she wore on The Today Show. Rocking a black-and-red shirt slashed by electric-blue stripes here and there, she added a red frame to the photo to highlight to top's dominant pop of color. The zip-up number also sported the brand's iconic print across the midsection, shoulder, and sleeve, and was ornate with an LV pin.

The Kick-Ass star once again tagged Ghesquière, who famously styled her Louis Vuitton look at the 2019 Met Gala and has been her fashion architect ever since.

“I just trust Nicolas so much,” Moretz told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, describing his designs as "empowering, progressive, and forward-thinking."

For her Today Show appearance, Moretz paired the colorful top with a black miniskirt and sheer tights. Check it out below.

Floral Chic

youtube | The Kelly Clarkson Show

Moretz delivered a "special look" on Instagram after rocking Louis Vuitton at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As always, she shared a close-up of her top, going floral in a beige number with a vivid botanical print. Featuring double sleeves in a T-shirt and an ample peasant style, it came with a black neckline decorated with a chain. Likewise, the sleeves were covered in chic pink flowers, complemented by a similar black print on the back.

The 25-year-old tucked the top into a pair of high-waist jeans to emphasize her lean figure, going on the show to tell Kelly Clarkson what it was like to carry around a 21-pound prosthetic belly for her pregnant scenes in Mother/Android. Watch it below.

Black-And-White

Getty | Gregg DeGuire

Of course, we can't talk about Moretz's latest LV looks without giving her Mother/Android premiere outfit a mention. The star chose a black-and-white poncho-style top for the occasion, offsetting its voluminous aspect with sleek black pants and elegant heels with silver tips.

While the combo didn't impress everyone, it was definitely memorable, with the actress humorously delivering an android impression as she posted the top on Instagram.

"Little bit of Android for the #MotherAndroid premiere!" she wrote, giving a closer look at the fringes decorating her top and the large pearly buttons on the shoulder.

