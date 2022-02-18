Sixers News: James Harden Expected To Be In 'Full Go' After All-Star Break

After their 123-120 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum, Joel Embiid was asked about their recent acquisition of Harden. The All-Star center warned opposing teams about "scary minutes" once he and Harden start playing together in Philadelphia.

“I mean, he used to say Scary Hours. I say scary minutes,” Embiid said. “For all the 48 minutes we’re going to be on the floor altogether. I’m just excited for us to be healthy. I got to keep doing what I’ve been doing and I’m sure my teammates are gonna follow. We’re pretty excited about what we can accomplish.”

Harden and Embiid would still need time to build the perfect chemistry on the court. However, sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like Harden would undoubtedly be beneficial for Embiid as it would allow him to focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.