Even in a casual gym look, and using just her cell phone, Cindy’s pic still screamed “SUPERMODEL!” As she raised her arm confidently and made a fist to flex her bicep, it was evident the Meaningful Beauty co-founder wanted to keep the focus on her upper body (The pic was simply captioned with an emoji of a flexed arm!). Yet somehow, the ageless beauty still managed to draw attention to her amazing lower body as well, all in the same pic.

With her toes pointed like a ballerina, friends and followers also got a glimpse of Cindy’s gorgeous gams. In what appeared to be a mirror selfie taken in her home gym, Cindy was positioned in front of a ballet barre and standing next to an extensive rack of free weights. The supermodel's fitness setup made it obvious that she prefers to mix up her workouts.

Keep scrolling to see how Cindy stays in such phenomenal shape!