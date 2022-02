Mikaela's frustration grew as she failed to finish a third time in the Combined after her previous Slalom and Giant Slalom disqualifications. She doesn't understand what's not working, as she keeps missing the steps in what's supposed to be her strong suit.

Although she passed the sixth gate (which was her target considering her previous failures), she fell a few seconds after watching her Gold medal slip away for the third time.

"I'm okay. Thank you for not asking what happened. Is that your next question?" she said to the Discovery + reporter. When asked what's not working, she replied,

"That’s the question you want to know and it’s what I want to know too. I don’t really understand what’s not working on these races. Especially today."