LA Lakers Reveal Timetable For Anthony Davis' Injury

Getty | MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing another huge dilemma in the 2021-22 NBA season. In addition to their struggle to become consistent on the court and inability to build good chemistry, the Lakers recently lost one of their best players, All-Star center Anthony Davis, to an injury. In the first half of their game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena, Davis was carried out of the court after suffering a right ankle sprain.

Updates On Anthony Davis Injury

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Davis sustained the injury after landing on the heel of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert while trying to catch a lob pass from Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk. Though he needed to be carried to the locker room, X-rays at the Crypto.com Arena revealed no fracture in Davis' foot. At first, the eight-time NBA All-Star was only expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks.

However, after the results of his MRI showed that he's actually has a mid-foot sprain, the Lakers announced that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll.

LeBron James' Comment On Anthony Davis' Injury

Getty | Harry How

Lakers small forward LeBron James said that it's "sickening" to see Davis suffer another injury. Davis just recovered from a sprained MCL that forced him to miss plenty of games earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season. Though they badly needed his presence on the court, James said that they won't rush Davis' return.

“Anytime you see a guy on crutches, it’s not a good sign,” James said. “The good thing is he’ll be a lot better when we come back than he is today. No matter where he is, he’ll be better a week from today when we come back... Time heals all, and like I said, it was an unfortunate play. He’ll get back obviously as soon as he can, but (it is) nothing to rush.”

Will Anthony Davis Return Before 2022 NBA Playoffs?

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Davis' absence would definitely hurt the Lakers' performance in their upcoming games. Though they still have Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan to man the middle, it remains a big question mark if both big men are capable of filling in the huge hole that Davis left in the Lakers' frontcourt. Luckily for the Lakers, if Davis could return to the court after four weeks, he's expected to be available before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Based on the timetable they gave Davis, he's set to miss 11 of the team's final 24 regular-season games. This would give him enough time to regain his rhythm and help the Lakers improve their standings in the Western Conference.

