LA Lakers Reveal Timetable For Anthony Davis' Injury

Davis sustained the injury after landing on the heel of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert while trying to catch a lob pass from Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk. Though he needed to be carried to the locker room, X-rays at the Crypto.com Arena revealed no fracture in Davis' foot. At first, the eight-time NBA All-Star was only expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks.

However, after the results of his MRI showed that he's actually has a mid-foot sprain, the Lakers announced that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll.