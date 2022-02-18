Demi Lovato Is A Triple Threat In Eminem Crop Top

As they release an acoustic version, Demi Lovato is back in the news with their new single FIIMY - F*ck It I Miss You. However, the singer-songwriter says their new album would revert to Emo-Rock's roots. The genre choice aligns with Demi's evolved persona as the pop era reminds them of their hyper-femme personality, which they no longer identify.

"There’s a bit of… and when I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting. It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era."

Meanwhile, Demi dropped a new picture to gosh over for their 125 million followers after clearing their Instagram feed last month.

Triple Dose Of Demi

In honor of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Eminem (Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige with special guest 50 Cent), Demi wore an Eminem print cropped top. It had a picture of the rapper when he was young and blonde (the early 2000s) in a superman tank posing in front of a Superman letterhead. It's safe to assume the cropped tee is a merch from the Grammy-award-winning rapper's Superman single in 2002.

While the cover photo feature three shots of Demi in the cropped top, a more sultry pose awaits eager swipers in the second slide. As they lift their hand over their head, the cropped tee-shirt lifts, exposing well-rounder underboobs and flat abs in cargo pants.

New Year New Demi

At the beginning of the New Year, Demi shocked fans when they cleared their Instagram page of all previous posts. On Jan. 2, they added a triple collage shot debuting their new buzz cut as a way to shed their hyper-femme persona for a more androgynous look.

Demi left a single heart emoji in the caption with no words explaining their decision. Fans had to infer from previous interviews and statements made on their former Instagram podcast 4DwithDemi.

More Triple Threat Shots

Demi shares more pictures using their favorite triple shot collage with their Instafamily. This post has a closer view showing off their numerous sleeve tattoos consisting of "faith," birds, a lion's head, and a crucifix. They lick their black fingernails sultrily while staring into the camera.

Comfort In Being Alone

Demi addressed rumors that their new single FIIMY was a cry for help. They clarified that it addressed a past heartbreak, and they're cool with being single for now.

