Demi Lovato Is A Triple Threat In Eminem Crop Top

In honor of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Eminem (Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige with special guest 50 Cent), Demi wore an Eminem print cropped top. It had a picture of the rapper when he was young and blonde (the early 2000s) in a superman tank posing in front of a Superman letterhead. It's safe to assume the cropped tee is a merch from the Grammy-award-winning rapper's Superman single in 2002.

While the cover photo feature three shots of Demi in the cropped top, a more sultry pose awaits eager swipers in the second slide. As they lift their hand over their head, the cropped tee-shirt lifts, exposing well-rounder underboobs and flat abs in cargo pants.