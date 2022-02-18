Demi Lovato Is A Triple Threat In Eminem Crop Top

As they release an acoustic version, Demi Lovato is back in the news with their new single FIIMY - F*ck It I Miss You. However, the singer-songwriter says their new album would revert to Emo-Rock's roots. The genre choice aligns with Demi's evolved persona as the pop era reminds them of their hyper-femme personality, which they no longer identify.
"There’s a bit of… and when I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting. It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era."
Meanwhile, Demi dropped a new picture to gosh over for their 125 million followers after clearing their Instagram feed last month.