Penelope Cruz joined some of her colleagues for Vanity Fair's 28th Annual Hollywood issue featuring eight Covers. The Spanish actress stunned in a feathery mini dress flaunting her toned-long legs as Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari captured her.

The theme of Cruz's cover is exceptionally unique, with the actress laying on a classic painting holding a giant brush as she knocks over a giant red paint bucket. Lying carefully by her feet are two Loewe SS22 sandals in white with Rose heels.