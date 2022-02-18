Kelly Sildaru's toned body was the perfect fitness inspiration in her recent Instagram post. The Olympic medalist had no hair out of place as she flaunted her chiseled abs in a two-piece swimsuit accentuated by the sunshine. Sildaru's post was from her latest vacation as she spread love to her Instagram admirers.
Olympian Kelly Sildaru Flashes Perfect Abs In Swimsuit
Toned Abs and Beach Vibes
The sports star stripped down to an orange-colored two-piece bathing suit that added vibrancy to her smooth-looking skin. Sildaru's bikini top bore a stylish string at the front, while it stopped just below her cleavage. The expanse of her torso showed the evidence of the Estonian freestyle skier's impressive dedication to fitness. Her long graceful legs were also on displayed as she posed on the beach while curling her right toes into the white sands. The 20-year-old, who couldn't wait to get back to her dog after her Olympic victory, enjoyed her sunbath but made sure to shield her face from direct sunlight with a half cap. She slightly rested on a surfing board wedged behind her, while flashing a bright smile for the camera. Sildaru's caption included a few hashtags that had her gushing about California and all the love it offered. She added two red heart emojis to further prove her point.
A Stylish Olympian
When it comes to displaying impeccable bikini fashion, Sildaru is no greenhorn. The young celebrity's Instagram page bears a slew of her stunning snapshots and beauty hours where she rocked bathing suits. In one of her may show-offs, the fitness goddess rocked a fawned-colored two-piece beachwear, as she sat on the white beach sand in Venice. Her ever-fit abs were on display as she posed like an Instagram model and shielded her eyes with dark sunshades.
Staying In Shape
Because of her profession, Sildaru has found the most ideal workout routine that helps her keep in shape. She once took to Facebook highlighting the importance of a workout and how one's body reflected the soul.
Fitness Goals
The youngster has mastered the art of relishing her beauty hour and looking sensational while at it. Whether she is sunbathing on a Venice beach, updating fans on events in her life, or enjoying leisure moments, the 5ft5 athlete makes sure her figure is in great shape. Sildaru never passes up a chance to inspire fans with her fit figure and her myriads of motivation often come with classy snapshots from her beach adventures.