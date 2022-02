Queen Bey wasn't alone at the Super Bowl as she had her husband and kids around in a rare family sighting. Jay Z and their daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy stole the show on the field before the game started. The cameras when crazy seeing the Grammy-award-winning rapper in full dad mode as he snapped pictures of his little girls.

The little ladies dressed in baggy tee and track pants covered their faces with nose masks per Covid-19 protocol as they posed for their shots.