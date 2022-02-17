NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Could Be Back Right After The All-Star Break

Over the past couple of months, the Golden State Warriors have failed to be the same dominant team they were in the early season.

Their defense has taken a downfall and Stephen Curry has failed to get as many open shots as he usually does, and both things have plenty to do with Draymond Green's lengthy absence.

Green, who's not credited for his dirty, out-of-the-radar work, is a fundamental piece of Steve Kerr's system, which is why having him back on the court is such a massive boost for the Dubs.