Jeff Zucker shocked the media world last month when he resigned as president of CNN for failing to disclose a relationship with a subordinate.

The relationship was with Allison Gollust, Democrat Andrew Cuomo's former communications director.

Reports released in the days after the resignation allege that Zucker did not resign voluntarily, but was essentially forced to step down.

Anchor Chris Cuomo's role in the scandal is now being reexamined.