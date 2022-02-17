NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant And James Harden Held A 'Cold War' In The Locker Room

The Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 could go two ways. They would either dominate the NBA nearly at will or they would implode due to their stars' egos. Apparently, it was something in-between.

The Nets were 13-3 in 16 games when James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving shared the court. But due to injuries and the vaccine mandate in NYC, that wasn't a usual sight.

Now, Harden is in Philadelphia and the Nets got some nice value in return, but it seems like Durant's relationship with The Beard will never be the same.

Durant Was Skeptical Of Harden's Injury

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant was skeptical of Harden's hamstring injury. Apparently, the former Rockets star wasn't fully invested in the team's project and Durant could tell:

"For weeks he had grown weary of Harden's purported commitment to the franchise," Fischer wrote. "When Harden first took to the bench with right hamstring tightness, Durant was among the Brooklyn figures who were skeptical of the injury's severity."

The Two Stars Grew Apart

The Nets were living the dream before the vaccine mandate hit them in the face. Kyrie Irving refused to take the shot, and Durant's injury forced Harden to shoulder a heavier load than he expected. Eventually, that frustration grew and only brought the two players apart:

"Harden joined Brooklyn to be part of a Big Three. With Irving inactive, and a greater workload heaped onto Harden and Durant, a strain formed between the Nets' two active alphas," the report continued. "'Kevin and James had a cold war going for the last several months that made everyone miserable,' one person with knowledge of the situation said."

Durant Gave The Green Light

The Nets risked losing Harden for nothing in free agency. Durant wasn't comfortable with a swap for Ben Simmons but eventually reached out to GM Sean Marks to give his approval on the deal:

"Kevin's the one that pulled the trigger with this," another source with knowledge of the situation said. "Kevin's the one that said, 'Do this deal.' There was growing concern that this entire season would be lost and then they'd lose James for nothing," reported Fischer.

Harden Doesn't Owe Him An Explanation, Says Durant

Even despite the reports, Durant claims that there are no hard feelings between him and his former teammate, nor did he need to reach out to him and give him an explanation:

“James doesn’t have to explain anything to anybody, he’s his own man," Durant said, per Bolavip. "He makes his decisions on his career by himself, he doesn’t owe anybody any explanation and I wasn’t looking for one. I’m just glad we got this thing done. Now we’re able to move forward and get away from this noise of what may happen, so I’m glad we could push through that. James doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life.”

Harden is, indeed, his own man; and it seems like he'll be on his own as well when he retires from the league.

