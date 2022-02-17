NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant And James Harden Held A 'Cold War' In The Locker Room

The Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 could go two ways. They would either dominate the NBA nearly at will or they would implode due to their stars' egos. Apparently, it was something in-between.

The Nets were 13-3 in 16 games when James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving shared the court. But due to injuries and the vaccine mandate in NYC, that wasn't a usual sight.

Now, Harden is in Philadelphia and the Nets got some nice value in return, but it seems like Durant's relationship with The Beard will never be the same.