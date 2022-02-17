NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Give Up Picks To Get Rid Of Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers stole all the headlines when they traded away some of their core players to land Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, who's a non-shooting, ball-dominant guard, seemed like a non-fit next to two players with similar traits in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, they felt like putting together that much talent gave them a big edge in the Western Conference.

Fast-forward to today and that simply hasn't been the case, up to the point where Westbrook sits during clutch time and was rumored to be on the move before the trade deadline.