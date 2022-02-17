'I Think It's Unfair': NYC Mayor Comments On Vaccine Mandate Keeping Kyrie Irving From Home Games

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been one of the men of the hour in the NBA this season but not for his electric play or his unmatched handles.

Irving has made the news for his controversial stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He claims not to be an anti-vax person, he's just against vaccine mandates and thinks people should be able to choose whether to get the shot or not.

That, given the fact that he plays for an NYC-based team, has prevented him from making appearances at the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says The Vaccine Mandate Is Unfair To Kyrie Irving

Surprisingly, even NYC Mayor Eric Adams believes that rule is unfair. Adams, who didn't impose the mandate but decided to keep it in place, thinks it makes no sense that athletes from out of town can play regardless of vaccination status while Irving has to sit out:

"First of all, I think the rule is unfair," the Mayor said. "I believe that we are saying to out-of-town athletes that they can come in and not be vaccinated. Yet New York athletes, you have to be vaccinated. And they also do this for entertainers. I want people to know that. Entertainers can come here without being vaccinated and perform. I think it's unfair."

Adams Says He's Struggling With The Mandate

The Mayor claims that he doesn't want to send the wrong message by standing by the mandate and that he doesn't want to city to be shut down:

"And I'm not sure if a Boston fan created this rule. I don't know," Adams jokingly added. "But I am really, really leery about sending the wrong message. Having this city close down again keeps me up at night. And the message we put in place, the rule was put in place. To start changing it now, I think it would send mixed messages. So, I'm struggling with this, just to be honest with you."

Irving Doesn't Feel Guilty At All

Even so, Irving states that he doesn't feel guilty for how his vaccination status has affected the Nets' chances to win an NBA championship. Per him, he's only being judged because of where he plays:

"There's no guilt that I feel. I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there," the controversial star told the media. "If I was anywhere else in another city, then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances. But because I'm there — we have Eric Adams. We have the New York mandate. We have things going on that are real-life circumstances that are not just affecting me, bro."

Maybe, this will change down the line and he'll be able to play but for now, the Nets are in some trouble.

