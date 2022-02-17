'I Think It's Unfair': NYC Mayor Comments On Vaccine Mandate Keeping Kyrie Irving From Home Games

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been one of the men of the hour in the NBA this season but not for his electric play or his unmatched handles.

Irving has made the news for his controversial stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He claims not to be an anti-vax person, he's just against vaccine mandates and thinks people should be able to choose whether to get the shot or not.

That, given the fact that he plays for an NYC-based team, has prevented him from making appearances at the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden.