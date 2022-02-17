Zendaya Swings Hair In Valentino Minidress

Zendaya thrilled fans with an epic hair swing on Instagram yesterday but it was her figure-flaunting dress that truly got the likes pouring in. Jumping in on the cut-out trend, the Euphoria and Spider-Man star went leggy in Valentino as she shared photos from her new collab with the Italian fashion house, going viral with over 7.4 million likes in just 10 hours of posting.

Joining the likes of Naomi Campbell and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have fronted the brand in the past, the 25-year-old is starring in Maison Valentino's spring 2022 campaign, and the pictures are an absolute work of art.

Check them out below!

Bold In Hot-Pink

Shutterstock | 2900926

Exuding fresh spring vibes in a vibrant hot-pink minidress from the new collection, Zendaya showed off her modeling chops in fluid balletic poses that were all about movement and body flow. Leaning a hand on a studio spotlight, she stretched out her arms bared by a sleeveless halterneck top and rested her head on her shoulder, her tousled curls flowing all around her.

With large cutouts on both sides and a close fit to highlight her lean figure, the super-short dress exposed much of her toned midriff and accentuated her small waist, while also putting her legs on show thanks to a thigh-skimming hemline.

Scroll down to see the look!

Leggy Glamour

Shutterstock | 673594

Further highlighting her toned pins with gladiator sandals that stretched high on her calves, Zendaya hiked up a knee to flaunt her chiseled legs both from the front and sideways. She opted for neutral flats to offset her bold dress and finished off the look with a hot-pink Valentino bag sporting metallic-gold detailing that complemented her gold choker.

Switching angles yet again to showcase the back view of her outfit, Zendaya revealed a net of straps crisscrossing from her shoulders down to her waist, with chic bows placed here and there. She held up the purse high as if sporting a trophy and turned her chiseled profile to the camera, letting her lavish mane spill down to her hip.

Delivering heaps in the photos, Zendaya kept her caption simple, only writing: "New @maisonvalentino campaign 🎀 #ValentinoRendezVous."

Scroll through the embed below to see all the poses!

Valentino Girl

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

While the new Valentino girl only posted the campaign once, the fashion house was more forthcoming with the shoot, officially unveiled this morning. Sharing several commercials that featured Zendaya out and about on a rendezvous, the brand's Instagram feed showed the actress walking past a vintage car in a flowy deep-blue shirt with a crimson cape, with the camera panning to reveal her in a vibrant yellow trench coat.

Watch it below!

Now officially the face of Valentino, Zendaya has been fronting the brand at Hollywood events for a while now, and her red carpet looks are always a huge sensation. Turning heads at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere last month, the actress vent vintage in a strapless black-and-white number from the Valentino 1992 collection, pictured above. The striped dress was originally worn by supermodel icon Linda Evangelista on the runway at the label's Spring/Summer 1991 show, and Zendaya certainly did the look justice.

Red Carpet Fashion

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Styled by her longtime fashion architect, Law Roach, who also worked his magic on the new Valentino shoot, the form-fitting gown grabbed headlines in early January, with Roach telling PEOPLE: "[Zendaya is] a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy."

Gushing over Zendaya's "fearless" approach to fashion -- "There's nothing she won't try," dished Roach -- the Legendary judge added: "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."

That statement was particularly true for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December when Zendaya channeled Spidey in a dramatic floor-length Valentino gown covered in spiderweb-inspired embroidery. With a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, the look was complete with a stunning face mask, sparkling Bulgari jewelry, and glimmering Louboutins.

Zendaya rocked Valentino again at the 2021 Oscars, going strapless in a vibrant lemon-yellow dress with a bold frontal cut-out and a flowy train. Paying homage to Cher, who wore a similar gown on her eponymous TV show in the mid-1970s, she glitzed up with huge Bulgari diamonds and perched atop a set of matching Jimmy Choo stilettos.

