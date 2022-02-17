Zendaya Swings Hair In Valentino Minidress

Zendaya thrilled fans with an epic hair swing on Instagram yesterday but it was her figure-flaunting dress that truly got the likes pouring in. Jumping in on the cut-out trend, the Euphoria and Spider-Man star went leggy in Valentino as she shared photos from her new collab with the Italian fashion house, going viral with over 7.4 million likes in just 10 hours of posting.

Joining the likes of Naomi Campbell and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have fronted the brand in the past, the 25-year-old is starring in Maison Valentino's spring 2022 campaign, and the pictures are an absolute work of art.

Check them out below!