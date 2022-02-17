Julia Fox Debuts Runway In Revenge Dress

Just like the relationship snuck up on us unexpectedly, it crashed in the same fashion. Kanye's been publicly vocal about wanting Kim back, which didn't go well with Julia, so they ended their romance. A few hours after the public announcement of their split, Julia walked the runway for the first time in a LaQuan Smith cutout maxi dress.

The black dress had a turtleneck with an open chest showing Julia's underboobs. She styled her hair in a neat low bun and accessorized it with bold silver earrings.

"WHAT AN HONOR!!!! I always wondered what it would be like to walk down a runway- I never would have imagined opening a whole mf show!!! Thank you @laquan_smith."