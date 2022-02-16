Lita Comments On Facing Becky Lynch At The Elimination Chamber

Lita recently took part in an interview with Sports Illustrated. During the discussion, she noted that she and Becky Lynch have been planning to have a match against one another for years. Whenever they happened to meet up, they would always discuss the idea of facing one another in the ring.

"Becky and I have been fantasy-booking ourselves for years. Every time we’d meet up, we’d always talk about that. It was always there whenever we were catching up," Lita said.

Lita hasn't had a singles match in WWE since 2012, however. After 10 years away from the ring, some fans are wondering how much she has left. Lita addressed this during the interview with Sports Illustrated as well. Scroll down to reveal what she said.