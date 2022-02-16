Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Trail Blazers may have said on numerous occasions that they don't have any plan of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but if they fail to show him a clear path to title contention next summer, most people believe that he would follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.
NBA Rumors: 'Good Lottery Pick' Key To Knicks' Acquisition Of Damian Lillard In 2022 NBA Offseason
The Latest
Knicks Could Pursue Damian Lillard Next Summer
One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Lillard from the Trail Blazers is the New York Knicks. With the Knicks bound to suffer a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, they are expected to be more aggressive in their pursuit of a legitimate superstar in the 2022 NBA offseason. With their collection of young and promising talents and future draft assets, the Knicks would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster should a player of Lillard's caliber become available on the trading block next summer.
Celebrities
Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits
This is what a freeski star eats.
Acquiring Damian Lillard Without Sacrificing RJ Barrett
Targeting a legitimate superstar like Lillard would certainly require the Knicks to pay the king's ransom. To convince the Trail Blazers to send Lillard to Big Apple, the Knicks would likely be needing to sacrifice a trade package centered on franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett. However, one league executive who spoke to Marc Berman of the New York Post suggested another way on how the Knicks could get Lillard without giving up Barrett.
“If they’re going to be in the hunt for Lillard, they’d have to have a good lottery pick this year,’’ the league executive told Berman. “Because they’d have to give up RJ Barrett. I don’t see how they get him otherwise.’’
Should The Knicks Tank?
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau would definitely be against the idea of tanking, but it's something that they should strongly consider if it would increase their chances of acquiring a player of Lillard's caliber. Even if the Knicks tried to remain competitive, their roster, as currently constructed, doesn't have what it takes to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title this season. Instead of just competing for a playoff spot, the Knicks should start thinking of a plan to build a legitimate title contender next summer.
Damian Lillard's On-Court Impact On Knicks
Trading for Lillard in the 2022 NBA offseason should be a no-brainer for the Knicks. Lillard would provide the Knicks a long-term answer at the starting point guard position. When he's 100 percent healthy, his potential arrival in New York would significantly improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor.
Lillard would give the Knicks one of the league's best active scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. If Lillard, Barrett, and Julius Randle grow together and build the perfect chemistry, the Knicks could turn from an average team into a legitimate title contender next season.