NBA Rumors: 'Good Lottery Pick' Key To Knicks' Acquisition Of Damian Lillard In 2022 NBA Offseason

Targeting a legitimate superstar like Lillard would certainly require the Knicks to pay the king's ransom. To convince the Trail Blazers to send Lillard to Big Apple, the Knicks would likely be needing to sacrifice a trade package centered on franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett. However, one league executive who spoke to Marc Berman of the New York Post suggested another way on how the Knicks could get Lillard without giving up Barrett.

“If they’re going to be in the hunt for Lillard, they’d have to have a good lottery pick this year,’’ the league executive told Berman. “Because they’d have to give up RJ Barrett. I don’t see how they get him otherwise.’’