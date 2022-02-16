Brooke Wells In Bikini Soaks Up 'Last Bit Of Summer'

instagram | Brooke Wells

Alexandra Lozovschi

CrossFit athlete Brooke Wells is currently hitting the gym hard -- and making headlines for training with her twin, Sydney, and the Buttery Bros, Heber Cannon and Marston Sawyers -- ahead of the 2022 CrossFit Open, but the 26-year-old powerhouse also knows how to relax. Taking to her Instagram page back in September, the athlete, who will be competing in the NOBULL CrossFit Games Open next week, gave off sunny vacay vibes in a bikini as she chilled at the pool with her ripped abs out.

"soaking up the last bit of summer," Brooke captioned the post, adding a sunshine emoji.

Scroll down to see her post!

Exuding Serenity

Snapped by Rhode Island-based photographer Victoria Costello, who takes most of the photos on her feed and is responsible for many of the popular shots of Brooke at the gym or hanging out with her dog, Oliver, the athlete posed on her knees in the shallows. Her toned figure emerged as the focal point against a backdrop flooded with diffuse light, and her fierce abs were the main attraction. Left on full display in between a low-cut top and low-rise bottoms that exposed her tummy, they instantly caught the eye.

Her sports-style bikini was a dual pastel color and featured dark-brown shoulder straps to match its print. Sporting vertical stripes on the top and horizontal ones on the bottoms, it highlighted her fit figure, showing off her strong thighs and muscular arms.

Facing the camera but gazing downward at the water, Brooke brushed her hair over her shoulder, gently running her fingers through her loose waves. The hint of a smile was visible on her face, exuding serenity.

As expected, fans were all over the share, gushing over Brooke's ripped physique in the comments.

"Damn your abs are insane 👍 awesome," she was told.

"Ab city🙌🙌 looking amazing🔥," said another person.

'Relaxed State Of Mind'

The seven-time CrossFit Games athlete gave followers another look at the pale blue-and-pink bikini in a post shared over the summer. Showing off her swimsuit from a different angle, she sat down on the pool coping with her feet submerged, flashing beaming smiles in a trio of snaps that were ab-focused but also revealed more details about her surroundings.

Appearing in the slightly blurred background was a green cabana with matching beach umbrellas in front and rows of white, neatly arranged chaise lounge chairs.

"soaking up the last of this relaxed state of mind🦋🌸✨," Brooke wrote in the caption, with fans once again lavishing praise on her.

"Your abs looks amazing!" one Instagrammer complimented her athletic figure.

"Looking fab girl! 🔥 Total inspiration! Even as I guy I’d love to be as fit as you!" raved another user.

Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

