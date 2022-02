It didn't take long before Eli and Peyton Manning were back on primetime football. This time, however, they were off the gridiron and in the comfort of a big couch.

The Manning brothers found massive success with the first year of the 'Manning Cast', an alternative broadcast for Monday Night Football featuring their insights on the game and some top-notch guests.

That's why it wasn't surprising to see ESPN extend their deal for 10 games a season for the next three years.