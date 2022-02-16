NBA Rumors: James Harden Clears The Air On His Alleged Beef With Kyrie Irving

Harden is now reunited with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia and looking forward to the chance of playing next to MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Notably, he claimed that the Sixers were his first choice all along:
“Originally, when I was going through everything that I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice," Harden said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "It just didn't happen. I really don't want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time this was the perfect fit. Obviously, you have the best big man in the league in Joel. And obviously the coaching... I'm just happy and blessed that I'm here, as Doc and everybody knows, and everybody wants to win, to be the last team standing, so I'm excited for that opportunity."
Harden is now where he always wanted to be. Hopefully, he'll make the most of the opportunity once and for all.