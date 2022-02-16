NBA Rumors: James Harden Clears The Air On His Alleged Beef With Kyrie Irving

The Big 3 era in Brooklyn ended way sooner than most anticipated. The Nets couldn't make things work in the locker room with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant; and even though they were 13-3 in 16 games together, it just wasn't meant to be.

Per multiple reports, Irving's antics and status as a part-time player drove Harden away from the team, up to the point where he wanted to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.