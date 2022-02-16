NBA Rumors: James Harden Clears The Air On His Alleged Beef With Kyrie Irving

The Big 3 era in Brooklyn ended way sooner than most anticipated. The Nets couldn't make things work in the locker room with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant; and even though they were 13-3 in 16 games together, it just wasn't meant to be.

Per multiple reports, Irving's antics and status as a part-time player drove Harden away from the team, up to the point where he wanted to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden Says He Gets Along With Kyrie

Nonetheless, when asked about Irving's influence in his desire to leave Brooklyn, Harden claimed it had little to nothing to do with it. Moreover, he added that they're actually pretty good friends:

“Very minimal, and obviously me and Ky are really good friends,” Harden said, as quoted by the New York Post. “Whatever he was going through or is still going through, that’s his personal preference."

Kyrie's Status Impacted The Team, Says Harden

However, Harden did admit that Irving being in and out of the lineup had a negative effect on the team and its plans, as the Big 3 they dreamed of never actually came to fruition:

“But it definitely did impact the team," Harden added. "Because originally me, Kyrie and KD [Kevin Durant] on the court — and winning covers up a lot of that stuff — but it was unfortunate that we played 16 games out of whatever it was. It is what it is but [being] here in Philly is an opportunity that I’m looking forward to.”

He Always Wanted To Be A Sixer

Harden is now reunited with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia and looking forward to the chance of playing next to MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Notably, he claimed that the Sixers were his first choice all along:

“Originally, when I was going through everything that I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice," Harden said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "It just didn't happen. I really don't want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time this was the perfect fit. Obviously, you have the best big man in the league in Joel. And obviously the coaching... I'm just happy and blessed that I'm here, as Doc and everybody knows, and everybody wants to win, to be the last team standing, so I'm excited for that opportunity."

Harden is now where he always wanted to be. Hopefully, he'll make the most of the opportunity once and for all.

