Zendaya and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer wowed their fans in a stunning photoshoot that celebrated the girls of the hit HBO teen drama.

The two actors are joined by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Barbie Ferreira, who all looked gorgeous in their outfits. Lead star Zendaya stood out in a tuxedo blazer that added an instant edge to her look.

Scroll down to see the photos below.