Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention In All Leather

Megan Thee Stallion went edgy in all leather for a curve-flaunting post that snagged close to 1.3 million likes on Instagram. Celebrating her 27th birthday at the Coach New York Fashion Week runway show on February 15, the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper shared several snaps of her eye-popping front-row look, putting her small waist and voluptuous thighs on show.

Head-To-Toe Leather

Getty | JNI/Star Max

Rocking a low-cut, cropped bustier that exposed plenty of cleavage and flashed her tummy, the "Hot Girl Summer" singer bared her curvy legs in a clingy micro skirt. Sporting metallic-gold detailing across the high-rise waistline, it skimmed just below the navel, leaving her belly-button piercing in full view of the camera.

Megan slipped a long leather trench coat over the ensemble, leaving it open to show off the seductive duds. She finished off the look with matching booties and a micro purse, and added bling with a collection of gold jewelry to complement the details on her miniskirt.

Front-Row Attendee

Getty | ANGELA WEISS

Kicking off the slideshow with a photo centered on her hourglass figure, Megan struck a sultry pose with her hand on her waist, displaying her pale-pink stiletto nails and the cuff rings on her fingers. Holding a pair of dark sunglasses in hand, she parted her lips and threw a steamy glance at the camera, flaunting a sleek high ponytail that allowed her engraved hoop earrings to be admired.

The rapper added a close-up in which she was seductively biting down on the frames of her shades and another picture with her cleavage and tummy out. Both pics gave viewers a closer look at her gold bracelet and the opulent stone-encrusted ring on her pinky.

In another photo, she posed with the Coach fashion designer Stuart Vevers, getting cheeky with her tongue out and an antenna phone held to her ear. She ended the upload with a shot from the runway show, wherein she was seated front-row in between Euphoria star Angus Cloud and social media influencer Rickey Thompson.

Coach Girl

Getty | Theo Wargo

Her head-turning appearance at the NYFW runway show aside, Megan's ties to the heritage fashion brand go deep. The Fever artist famously starred in the Coach x Schott NYC campaign in September alongside her friends and rapper beau, Pardison Fontaine. That same month, she was rocking a custom Coach gown covered in crystals at the Met Gala, as pictured above.

Megan's collaboration with Coach continued this year, with the rapper starring in the brand's "That's My Ride" Spring 2022 Campaign, unveiled on January 25. Reworking its signature Horse and Carriage image to include a reimagined version of the first-ever Coach house logo, it featured Megan rocking her curves in patterned booty shorts and various cropped hoodies as she has fun at a boardwalk amusement park.

Sharing a video from the campaign with her 27.6 million Instagram followers, the Houston native dubbed herself "THEE main attraction" in the caption.

"Riding with @coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage print for Spring 2022. What’s your ride hotties?" she wrote, adding a "CoachNY" hashtag.

'Nostalgic' Campaign

youtube | Coach

Speaking to PEOPLE about the new campaign, Megan shared: "I feel like working with Coach is just so nostalgic to me because I've been wearing this brand all my life."

The rapper added: "My grandmother used to take me shopping and buy me little Coach wristlets and the little small purses – and now I'm all grown up, and I get to wear everything and have all the big purses."

