Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention In All Leather

Kicking off the slideshow with a photo centered on her hourglass figure, Megan struck a sultry pose with her hand on her waist, displaying her pale-pink stiletto nails and the cuff rings on her fingers. Holding a pair of dark sunglasses in hand, she parted her lips and threw a steamy glance at the camera, flaunting a sleek high ponytail that allowed her engraved hoop earrings to be admired.

The rapper added a close-up in which she was seductively biting down on the frames of her shades and another picture with her cleavage and tummy out. Both pics gave viewers a closer look at her gold bracelet and the opulent stone-encrusted ring on her pinky.

In another photo, she posed with the Coach fashion designer Stuart Vevers, getting cheeky with her tongue out and an antenna phone held to her ear. She ended the upload with a shot from the runway show, wherein she was seated front-row in between Euphoria star Angus Cloud and social media influencer Rickey Thompson.

