Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention In All Leather

Her head-turning appearance at the NYFW runway show aside, Megan's ties to the heritage fashion brand go deep. The Fever artist famously starred in the Coach x Schott NYC campaign in September alongside her friends and rapper beau, Pardison Fontaine. That same month, she was rocking a custom Coach gown covered in crystals at the Met Gala, as pictured above.
Megan's collaboration with Coach continued this year, with the rapper starring in the brand's "That's My Ride" Spring 2022 Campaign, unveiled on January 25. Reworking its signature Horse and Carriage image to include a reimagined version of the first-ever Coach house logo, it featured Megan rocking her curves in patterned booty shorts and various cropped hoodies as she has fun at a boardwalk amusement park.
Sharing a video from the campaign with her 27.6 million Instagram followers, the Houston native dubbed herself "THEE main attraction" in the caption.
"Riding with @coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage print for Spring 2022. What’s your ride hotties?" she wrote, adding a "CoachNY" hashtag.
Watch it below.