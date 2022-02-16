'Very Relatable For A Lot Of Women': Melissa Gorga Reveals She Knew About Bill Aydin's Affair Before It Was On 'RHONJ'

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga recently revealed that she knew Jennifer Aydin's husband, Bill, had cheated on her.
Melissa Gorga Heard The Rumor Years Ago
Following the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, during which Margaret Josephs revealed that Jennifer Aydin's husband, Bill Aydin, had engaged in an affair years prior, Melissa Gorga appeared on the February 14 episode of Us Weekly's Getting Real With the Real Housewives podcast, where she admitted to hearing the report before it was shared on the show.
Melissa Gorga Chose To Keep the Secret
“I feel like people were talking about this for years,” Gorga admitted on the podcast. “But we were all very good people."
According to Gorga, she and the rest of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast could have very well mentioned the infidelity in the Aydin's marriage. However, despite Aydin's own prying into the marriages of the other cast members, namely Josephs, they opted against doing so.
Melissa Gorga Applauded Jennifer Aydin's Honesty
"Even though, you know, she was saying what she was saying about other people’s marriages and she was really pinning Margaret up against a wall with saying she was a cheater, and she left her husband. It took everything in Margaret not to always say like, ‘OK, so what’s Bill?’ and I think finally it just came out and here we are," Gorga explained.
As for Aydin's admission regarding Bill's affair, Gorga said she thought it was "great" that Aydin was honest about his cheating.
"I think it could be very relatable for a lot of women out there going through that,” Gorga shared. “I was happy that she owned it and said, ‘You know what? You’re right. Yes, this is what happened.’”
What Would Melissa Gorga Have Done?
“I can’t say what I would’ve done because when you’re pregnant and you’re having newborns and babies and little ones, you do want to forgive,” Gorga explained. “I would say you’d forgive more than she would right now. I would say I’d probably forgive more when I was 30 and had a baby, but if you did that to me now, I might be like, ‘I gotta walk.’ I think that’s very normal. It’s unfortunate, but I think it’s just how life goes.”
To see more of Gorga, the Aydins, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.