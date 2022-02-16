'Very Relatable For A Lot Of Women': Melissa Gorga Reveals She Knew About Bill Aydin's Affair Before It Was On 'RHONJ'

"Even though, you know, she was saying what she was saying about other people’s marriages and she was really pinning Margaret up against a wall with saying she was a cheater, and she left her husband. It took everything in Margaret not to always say like, ‘OK, so what’s Bill?’ and I think finally it just came out and here we are," Gorga explained.

As for Aydin's admission regarding Bill's affair, Gorga said she thought it was "great" that Aydin was honest about his cheating.

"I think it could be very relatable for a lot of women out there going through that,” Gorga shared. “I was happy that she owned it and said, ‘You know what? You’re right. Yes, this is what happened.’”