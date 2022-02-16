Cardi B Flaunts Eye-Popping Curves In Denim Dress

In her caption, Cardi B showered her husband with love, and deservedly so, since Offset clearly spared no expense in spoiling his wife.

"My day went like this yesterday ♥️🌹🥀….I love you my baby @offsetyrn," she wrote, with fans flocking to the comments to send Valentine's wishes to the couple.

According to the Daily Mail, the "I Like It" singer posted several Instagram Stories of the romantic scene, which included a photo of all six Chanel bags that reportedly cost over $28,000. In addition to the designer purses, Offset gave her a $375,000 diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch, which was also part of the showcase.

Cardi B couldn't contain her excitement as she walked around the home filming every single detail. Panning the camera to show off their bed, which was also scattered in rose petals, the WAP artist cracked a baby making joke: "This is why we keep having kids!"

The Grammy winner and her rapper husband share daughter Kulture, 3, and a newborn son, whose name they have yet to announce.