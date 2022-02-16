Cardi B Flaunts Eye-Popping Curves In Denim Dress

Shutterstock | 3695024

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Cardi B served up curves galore in skintight denim as she took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the incredibly romantic surprise she got from hubby Offset for Valentine's Day. In a 10-part slideshow shared with her 123 million followers, the 29-year-old rapper showcased a house covered in rose petals right down to the swimming pool. She also gave fans a peek at the lavish presents she received, all the while parading her voluptuous figure in a jeans maxi dress with a racy print.

Check it out below!

The Latest

Erin Andrews Reveals The Athlete She Has Always Wanted To Interview

'Love Me Or Hate Me But I'm Going To Continue To Grow': Cardinals' Kyler Murray Responds To Immaturity Reports

Hailey Bieber Leans Back In Pink Lingerie

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions On Bed Pose

'Philly Was My First Choice': James Harden Expresses How 76ers Were Always His Preference

Stunning In Denim

Shutterstock | 64736

Rocking a Syndical Chamber creation with a seductive nude print that accentuated her sensuous curves, Cardi B offered a frontal view of the outfit while posing next to a winding staircase. The denim silk dress clung to every inch of her figure, emphasizing her small waist and hourglass shape.

A cheeky cut-out gashed diagonally across the midsection, exposing her cleavage and abs as it extended all the way down to the floral tattoo above her hip. A pair of straps crisscrossed over her decolletage, calling attention to her chest, while a ripped fabric illusion drew the gaze to her lower body.

Scroll down to see her sensational look!

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson In Unzipped Swimsuit Reignites Thigh Gap Debate

By Triston Brewer

Love In The Air

Shutterstock | 564025

Cardi B paired the dress with blue heels and a denim crop jacket, as seen in one picture of herself and Offsett, 30, standing by the front door. The rest of the snaps showed the interiors, which were fully decked with candles and expensive-looking floral arrangements. Rose petals trickled from the entrance through the hallways, leading into a living room set up with massive heart-shaped arches of roses. Opulent bouquets were scattered throughout, including by the pool filled with petals.

See the pics below!

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Olympian Gymnast Aly Raisman In Bikini Says 'Take Me Back'

Roses & Designer Bags

Getty | Jose Devillegas

Other photos captured various present boxes elegantly wrapped with chiffon and satin bows. In one display, fans could see two presents lined up on a petal-strewn counter in between vast bouquets, with a row of lit candles on the table in front. Cardi B also included a video in which she showed off a glittery pink Chanel bag -- one of six that Offset gifted her for Valentine's Day, per the Daily Mail.

Scroll through the embed below to see it!

'This Is Why We Keep Having Kids!'

Shutterstock | 842245

In her caption, Cardi B showered her husband with love, and deservedly so, since Offset clearly spared no expense in spoiling his wife.

"My day went like this yesterday ♥️🌹🥀….I love you my baby @offsetyrn," she wrote, with fans flocking to the comments to send Valentine's wishes to the couple.

According to the Daily Mail, the "I Like It" singer posted several Instagram Stories of the romantic scene, which included a photo of all six Chanel bags that reportedly cost over $28,000. In addition to the designer purses, Offset gave her a $375,000 diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch, which was also part of the showcase.

Cardi B couldn't contain her excitement as she walked around the home filming every single detail. Panning the camera to show off their bed, which was also scattered in rose petals, the WAP artist cracked a baby making joke: "This is why we keep having kids!"

The Grammy winner and her rapper husband share daughter Kulture, 3, and a newborn son, whose name they have yet to announce. 

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off The New Year In Bikini Shoot

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Sends Valentine's Wishes

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

Paris Hilton In Bikini Says 'Be Mine' For Valentine's

Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.