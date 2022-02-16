Hailey Bieber Leans Back In Pink Lingerie

Hailey Bieber stripped down to her lingerie in a steamy photoshoot shared on Instagram by none other than her husband, Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop star, 27, has been posting his supermodel wife a lot these days and reeling in the likes, but his Valentine's Day tribute to the 25-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin didn't go down so well with many of his 220 million followers.

Scroll to see the pics and find out why!

Pretty In Pink

While fans may have objected to the sultry share, it certainly wasn't because of Hailey. The blond beauty was a vision in pastel pink, rocking a super low-cut push-up bra trimmed with subtle fringes that further called attention to her decolletage.

Her toned abs were on display between the top and a garter belt that rose just below her navel and draped her sides in sheer tulle. Underneath, she wore high-cut bottoms with a low waistline that showed her fit tummy.

Check it out below!

Sultry Leaned-Back Pose

Snapped on a white couch that made her lingerie pop, Hailey leaned back on a throw pillow, elegantly crossing her legs to show off her supple, muscular calves. She was barefoot and wore her hair down, letting her tousled waves frame her face. She put her elbow up on the armrest and peered into the camera with a coy look, flaunting her supermodel figure. A playful garter strap dangled down her hip, further accentuating her curves.

In the next slide, she got on her knees on the couch, serving an eyeful of cleavage as she leaned forward toward the lens. The pictures were taken in a dark room, with the camera flash serving to illuminate her body and gorgeous face.

Fans Were Not Happy

Justin professed his love to his wife in the caption, writing "Happy Valentine’s Day baby." However, the Peaches singer was faced with backlash in the comments from numerous fans who criticized what he intended as a sweet tribute to Hailey.

Despite some positive reactions, a lot of Instagrammers called him out for sharing images that were too intimate and "private," telling him the gesture was "disrespectful."

Too 'Private'

Although some people pointed out that Hailey is "literally a Victoria's Secret model" and therefore used to having her lingerie shoots out in public, the majority chastised the Canadian singer for posting boudoir shots of his wife.

"Bro, don’t put your girl out there like that, that’s for your eyes only in honor," said one person.

"I’m your biggest fan, but come on, bro. This ain’t right," wrote a second follower.

"Valentine's should be about love. Not thirst trap pics of your wife. Which you post, as if she is a trophy sex symbol," chimed in a third user.

"Why would you share those. You’re her husband and are supposed to protect her. This is private pics," commented a fourth Instagrammer.

Aside from the occasional Instagram selfies, Hailey and Justin are known for typically wanting to keep their marriage private. The Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger model opened up a bit about their relationship in her recent cover interview with Wall Street Journal, describing their marriage as collaborative.

Telling the magazine that she and Justin riff off of each other’s pursuits, Hailey shared: “There is a lot of similar taste there but there is also a lot of opposites... I don’t think you can be the exact same as your partner…. I would not want to be with the exact male version of me.”⁠

