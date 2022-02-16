Hailey Bieber Leans Back In Pink Lingerie

Although some people pointed out that Hailey is "literally a Victoria's Secret model" and therefore used to having her lingerie shoots out in public, the majority chastised the Canadian singer for posting boudoir shots of his wife.

"Bro, don’t put your girl out there like that, that’s for your eyes only in honor," said one person.

"I’m your biggest fan, but come on, bro. This ain’t right," wrote a second follower.

"Valentine's should be about love. Not thirst trap pics of your wife. Which you post, as if she is a trophy sex symbol," chimed in a third user.

"Why would you share those. You’re her husband and are supposed to protect her. This is private pics," commented a fourth Instagrammer.

Aside from the occasional Instagram selfies, Hailey and Justin are known for typically wanting to keep their marriage private. The Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger model opened up a bit about their relationship in her recent cover interview with Wall Street Journal, describing their marriage as collaborative.

Telling the magazine that she and Justin riff off of each other’s pursuits, Hailey shared: “There is a lot of similar taste there but there is also a lot of opposites... I don’t think you can be the exact same as your partner…. I would not want to be with the exact male version of me.”⁠