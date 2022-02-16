The 2022 NBA trade deadline concluded with All-Star shooting guard James Harden reuniting with Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in the City of Brotherly Love. Despite saying numerous times that they won't trade him, the Brooklyn Nets still ended up sending Harden to the Sixers in exchange for a trade package that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks. With the addition of Harden, most people believe that the Sixers now have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.
James Harden Unlikely To Make Sixers' Debut Until After All-Star Break
The Latest
James Harden's Sixers Debut Delayed
Since the trade became official, most Sixers fans are excited to see Harden and Joel Embiid play together as teammates. Unfortunately, Harden isn't expected to make his debut as a Sixer anytime soon. Though he recently passed the team's physical exams, "The Beard" would be missing two games due to a hamstring injury, according to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports.
"Fans in Philadelphia eager to see James Harden make his debut for the 76ers will have to wait a little longer. On Monday, the Sixers announced that Harden will be sidelined through the All-Star break as he continues to nurse the left hamstring injury that he suffered as a member of the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade deadline move that landed him in Philly. As a result, Harden will not participate in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, despite being selected as a reserve."
Celebrities
Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits
This is what a freeski star eats.
When Will James Harden Make His Sixers' Debut?
Harden's two-game absence won't be a huge concern for the Sixers. The Sixers must just be making sure that Harden is 100 percent injury-free before they let him enter the court. With Harden unlikely to play against the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks and participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, he would likely make his Sixers' debut when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 25 at Target Center. However, if they want him to have his Sixers' debut at home, he could join the team when they go up against the New York Knicks on March 2.
James Harden Wanted To Play For Sixers Since Last Summer
In a recent interview with reporters, Harden revealed that the Sixers have always been his preferred trade destination from the time he parted ways with the Houston Rockets. When he expressed his desire to leave Space City, the Sixers have aggressively pursued him on the trade market. Unfortunately, during that time, the Nets' trade package was better than what the Sixers offered to the Rockets. Though there are concerns about him and Embiid being ball-dominant superstars, Harden believes that they are a "perfect fit" on the court.
Who Will Replace James Harden In All-Star Game?
For the 10th time in his NBA career, Harden was once again chosen to participate in the All-Star Game. After receiving enough votes from players, coaches, and media, Harden was named as an Eastern Conference reserve where he was chosen to play for Team LeBron. However, in addition to their game against the Celtics and the Bucks, Harden is also set to miss the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game that will be held in Cleveland. On Monday night, the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will be replacing Harden in the All-Star Game.