James Harden Unlikely To Make Sixers' Debut Until After All-Star Break

Harden's two-game absence won't be a huge concern for the Sixers. The Sixers must just be making sure that Harden is 100 percent injury-free before they let him enter the court. With Harden unlikely to play against the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks and participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, he would likely make his Sixers' debut when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 25 at Target Center. However, if they want him to have his Sixers' debut at home, he could join the team when they go up against the New York Knicks on March 2.