The fabulous Bella sisters returned to the WWE ring on Jan. 29 for the Royal Rumble against 28 other WWE badasses, and though none of them took the Champion's belt, it was lovely to see them in the ring again. Nikki expressed her excitement with a picture carousel of the Rumble, including one with the winner Rhonda Rousey. The 38-years-old twins didn't look like they'd been away for three years as they took to the game like fish to water. Fans like us were simply ecstatic to see them in action again, and so were they.