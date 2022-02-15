Warriors Injury Report: Positive Updates On James Wiseman's Nearing Return To The Court

Getty | Ezra Shaw

Sports
JB Baruelo

Most people have been patiently waiting for the return of Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman since he underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus last season. Wiseman was initially expected to rejoin the Warriors before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, but his recovery took longer than expected. The Warriors only have 24 regular-season games left this year, but Wiseman is yet to play a single game in his sophomore year.

However, it may only be a matter of time before Warriors fans see Wiseman in action this season.

The Latest

Donald Trump Rips 'Absolutely Atrocious' Susan Collins

Biden Is Looking At Four Candidates To Replace Stephen Breyer On SCOTUS

'I Wanted This So Bad': Rams' Aaron Donald Says In Tears After Super Bowl Win

Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini For Cliff Jump

'He Was Kind Of Caught In The Crossfire Of Philly': Stephen Curry Talks Seth Curry's Trade To Nets

Updates On James Wiseman's Injury

Getty | Justin Ford

Though there's still no official date regarding his return, there has been plenty of good news about Wiseman in the past days. After he recently participated in a three-on-three scrimmage, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that Wiseman will be joining a "5-on-5 scrimmaging" today.

"Can confirm that James Wiseman will advance to 5-on-5 scrimmaging today for the first time since his injury," Slater tweeted. "It'll consist of a mix of some of the Warriors' young players, coaches, staffers at the SF facility. Bob Myers first told @MorningRoast957 of the plan this morning."

Celebrities

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

This is what a freeski star eats.

By Fatima Araos

James Wiseman's Nearing Return Impact On Warriors' Trade-Deadline Plans

Getty | Ezra Shaw

Days before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors were circulating that the Warriors were targeting a reliable center who would serve as insurance in case Wiseman won't return this season. However, the Warriors' decision to stand pat at the trade deadline showed how optimistic they are that Wiseman would be rejoining the team soon. If Wiseman won't show any setback in his injury during the 5-on-5 scrimmage, there's a strong possibility for him to play when the Warriors face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Lindsey Jacobellis' Fall Ends Her Olympic Dreams, Again

Chloe Kim Talks About Coping With Mental Health Issues

Stephen Curry Excited To Have James Wiseman Back

Getty | Ezra Shaw

One of the Warriors' players who's very excited to have Wiseman back on the court is All-Star point guard Stephen Curry. Though he still has plenty of things that he needs to learn about their system, Curry believes that Wiseman deserves an opportunity to showcase his talent when he returns.

"I'm excited for him," Curry said. "There are a couple more hurdles to get through to get back on the floor, but he has an amazing opportunity to join us at the right time down the stretch to see what he can provide."

James Wiseman's On-Court Impact

Getty | Justin Ford

Wiseman's nearing return would be vital for the Warriors. With Draymond Green still on the sideline with an injury, the Warriors obviously need more help in their frontcourt. Wiseman may still need more experience, but he's also capable of making a huge impact on both ends of the floor. He could help the Warriors in returns of inside scoring, rebounding, and protecting the rim.

If he plays well in the remaining games of the regular season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could make Wiseman an integral part of his rotation when the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Garner In Lingerie 'Preferred The Red'

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off The New Year In Bikini Shoot

Paris Hilton In Bikini Says 'Be Mine' For Valentine's

Kaia Gerber In Bikini Shows 'A Day In Malibu'

'Your Little Sunshine' Sydney Sweeney In Bathing Suit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.