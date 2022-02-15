Warriors Injury Report: Positive Updates On James Wiseman's Nearing Return To The Court

Most people have been patiently waiting for the return of Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman since he underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus last season. Wiseman was initially expected to rejoin the Warriors before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, but his recovery took longer than expected. The Warriors only have 24 regular-season games left this year, but Wiseman is yet to play a single game in his sophomore year.

However, it may only be a matter of time before Warriors fans see Wiseman in action this season.