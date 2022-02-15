Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

Lindsey and Usain Bolt posed for a quick picture as two revered athletes in their individual sports. With 9 Gold Medals between them, Lindsey (1) for Skiing and Bolt (8) for running track, Lindsey asks her fans, "Who's faster?" Before you decide on an answer, let's look at the stats.

If the race were on the snow, our bet would be on Vonn because she rides a mean Slalom; however, if we're taking it to the track, all bets are off, and we'll move to camp Bolt. The man, after all, holds the record for the fastest man on earth at 9.58 seconds!

So, Bolt's reply, "Forever Faster," isn't wholly inaccurate - it only depends on the sport. Either way, we love the friendly banter and healthy sense of humor between the Olympians.