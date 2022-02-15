Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

Where can you find a group of Gold medalists and entertainers outside the Olympics? The Super Bowl. This weekend, the number of superstars present at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood was insane! Everybody was there. We're talking Grammy Award-winning musicians, Oscar Award-winning Actors, NBA Champions, Olympians, Influencers, and Media Personalities. In fact, almost every influential person you can think of in America, including ex-Olympian turned business woman Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey At The Super Bowl

Lindsey joined the NBC media team for the pre-game shows spotting her best corporate outfits. She looked like a professional reporter in her pink pants, tucked shirt, and the all-blue ensemble she changed into in the third slide.

Friendly Banter

Lindsey and Usain Bolt posed for a quick picture as two revered athletes in their individual sports. With 9 Gold Medals between them, Lindsey (1) for Skiing and Bolt (8) for running track, Lindsey asks her fans, "Who's faster?" Before you decide on an answer, let's look at the stats.

If the race were on the snow, our bet would be on Vonn because she rides a mean Slalom; however, if we're taking it to the track, all bets are off, and we'll move to camp Bolt. The man, after all, holds the record for the fastest man on earth at 9.58 seconds!

So, Bolt's reply, "Forever Faster," isn't wholly inaccurate - it only depends on the sport. Either way, we love the friendly banter and healthy sense of humor between the Olympians.

Level Up

Lindsey also snapped with Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and Grammy Award winning singer Ciara and she captioned the picture "Level Up" after CiCi's 2019 hit single. The Olympian wore a three-piece shorts and jacket combo with white inner wear while spotting a crucifix pendant. You can see the crowd going crazy in the background as they watch the L.A. Rams touchdown to a second Super Bowl victory.

The Way To Her Heart

After the Super Bowl came, Valentine and the couples showed off for each other. Lindsey, 37, shared this picture of a new whip from her boo Diego Osorio saying he knows the way to her heart. Before then, the couple attended Dr. Dre's post-Super Bowl party then had a late dinner date at Elephante Restaurant.

If you didn't know, let's recap for you. Lindsey ended her engagement with her boyfriend of three years, PK Subban, at the end of 2020. She then made her first public appearance with Diego in May the following year.

