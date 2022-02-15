'He Was Kind Of Caught In The Crossfire Of Philly': Stephen Curry Talks Seth Curry's Trade To Nets

Being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2020 was undeniably one of the best things that happened to Seth Curry's career. Since he started playing for the Sixers, Curry showed a massive improvement in his game and began making his own name in the league. In 45 games he played for the Sixers this season, he averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

With his impressive performance, most people viewed Curry as one of the key players who would help the Sixers end their title drought.