'He Was Kind Of Caught In The Crossfire Of Philly': Stephen Curry Talks Seth Curry's Trade To Nets

Sports
JB Baruelo

Being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2020 was undeniably one of the best things that happened to Seth Curry's career. Since he started playing for the Sixers, Curry showed a massive improvement in his game and began making his own name in the league. In 45 games he played for the Sixers this season, he averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

With his impressive performance, most people viewed Curry as one of the key players who would help the Sixers end their title drought.

Seth Curry Got Traded To Nets

Unfortunately, just when he was having one of the best seasons in his NBA career, Curry suddenly found himself being included in the trade package that the Sixers sent to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire All-Star shooting guard James Harden. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers have agreed to trade Curry, Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Harden and Paul Millsap.

Trading Curry to the Nets doesn't mean that the Sixers don't value his contribution to the team. For Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, the idea of pairing Joel Embiid with Harden is too good to pass up.

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Seth Curry Trade

In a recent interview, Seth's brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, shared his reaction to the blockbuster trade between the Sixers and the Nets.

"I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn. It’s obviously a big move, a big splash," Curry said, as quoted by Sixers Wire. "I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that because he loved it there. He loved playing there and they were playing well, but obviously you’ve got to make that move. It’s win-win for him. Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new uni."

Seth Curry Starts A New Journey In Brooklyn

The Nets aren't a bad trade destination at all for Curry. They may not have a better regular-season record than the Sixers but when all their core players are healthy, they have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Curry would still need to familiarize himself with the Nets but once the core of him, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Simmons, and Drummond meshes well on the court, there's a strong possibility for him to meet his brother, Steph, in the 2022 NBA Finals.

