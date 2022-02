United States District Court Judge Jed Rakoff ruled Monday that Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times should be thrown out because her lawyers failed to demonstrate that the paper -- and its former editorial page editor James Bennet -- knowingly published defamatory information.

As reported by Politico, Rakoff argued that Palin's attorneys failed to produce enough evidence to meet the "actual malice" standard as defined in the landmark 1964 Supreme Court ruling New York Times Co. v. Sullivan.

Still, Rakoff noted that the jury will continue to deliberate, being that an appeal case seems more than likely.