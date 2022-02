Nikki Bella treated her fans to another episode of "Sister Sunday", this time at the Super Bowl.

The pro wrestler posted a series of pictures for her 10.2 million Instagram followers to see. Dressed in a crop top and tight-fitting latex pants, Nikki's killer abs, and amazing figure were highlighted in the look. Twin sister Brie Bella also held her own in an equally sexy ensemble.

Scroll down to see their outfits.