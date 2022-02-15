Bebe Rexha In Bikini Sends Valentine's Wishes

Sporting trendy dark shades and an even trendier beach-babe attitude, Rexha looked sensational against the backdrop of a deep-blue sky that made her red bikini pop. A thicket of palm trees visible in the distance further complemented her swimsuit, with her hourglass curves taking center stage.
In the final picture, Rexha got wet once again, only this time it was under an outdoor shower. Going barefoot to show off her pink pedicure, she put her figure on full display in a mid-profile pose that highlighted her waist.
Scroll through the embed below to see it!
The Sacrifice singer sent Valentine's wishes in the caption, with plenty of her admirers dropping hearts in the comments.
"Happy Valentine’s Day from Hawai’i love you," she wrote, blowing fans kisses via a string of emoji.