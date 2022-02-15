Bebe Rexha In Bikini Sends Valentine's Wishes

Serving curves galore in a string two-piece that accentuated her hourglass figure, Rexha went bold in a fiery-red poppy print intertwined with splashes of black and turquoise to match her earrings. A wrap micro skirt added modest coverage to the ensemble, its super tight fit ultimately drawing even more attention to her shapely physique.

The "Baby, I'm Jealous" songstress brought her A-game in the accessories department as well, rocking a beaded choker that extended into her cleavage and traversed her entire midsection, seemingly connecting to her bikini bottoms. She draped a thick golden chain on top and wore colorful triple bracelets on her wrist.

