Jimmy Kimmel Can't Believe 'Spider-Man' Was Snubbed By The Oscars

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Jimmy Kimmel is in disbelief that Spider-Man: No Way Home received no Oscar nominations.

Rant On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

During an episode of his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, earlier this month, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Oscar nominations, telling his audience and the many watching at home that he was absolutely shocked that Spider-Man: No Way Home was snubbed.

“The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually even angry about this I am embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of Spider-Man: No Way Home," Kimmel said.

Jimmy Kimmel Felt The Film Deserved A Best Picture Nomination

"How did Spider-Man: No Way Home not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel continued. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it."

Kimmel even went on to throw some shade at Don't Look Up, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.

"You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not,” Kimmel stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Believe The Nominations Make Sense

Kimmel said that he'd actually looked up both films on Rotten Tomatoes. And what he found was that people favored Spider-Man: No Way Home over Don't Look Up -- and not just by a little bit. So, when it comes to his confusion, it seems understandable.

“Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Look Up got a 46% and Spider-Man: No Way Home has 90%. For god’s sake, Jackass Forever has an 89%. Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?” he wondered.

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks He Knows What Happened

Kimmel added that he felt people simply nominated certain films due to those starring in them.

“You want to know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie Spider-Man. And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.”

In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, Don't Look Up also received nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Original Score.

