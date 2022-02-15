Jimmy Kimmel Can't Believe 'Spider-Man' Was Snubbed By The Oscars

"How did Spider-Man: No Way Home not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel continued. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it."

Kimmel even went on to throw some shade at Don't Look Up, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.

"You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not,” Kimmel stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live.