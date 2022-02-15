Heidi Klum Struts In Daring Minidress

Heidi Klum looked like the poster girl for the elixir of youth when she attended DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on Saturday, February 12 in Los Angeles. The 48-year-old supermodel was definitely channeling her Victoria’s Secret-era self and didn’t look a day older than when she first walked the runway as an Angel more than 20 years ago, thanks to her ageless physique and the barely-there outfit she was wearing.

Klum set her Instagram on fire when she shared photos of her sizzling-hot look. See below.