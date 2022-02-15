Heidi Klum Struts In Daring Minidress

Heidi Klum looked like the poster girl for the elixir of youth when she attended DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on Saturday, February 12 in Los Angeles. The 48-year-old supermodel was definitely channeling her Victoria’s Secret-era self and didn’t look a day older than when she first walked the runway as an Angel more than 20 years ago, thanks to her ageless physique and the barely-there outfit she was wearing.

Klum set her Instagram on fire when she shared photos of her sizzling-hot look. See below.

Strutting In A Skintight Dress

Yesterday, the German multi-hyphenate uploaded a video to her Instagram page showing off the head-turning outfit to her nine million followers. While headed to the event, she turned the pavement into her own runway, strutting in a skintight lace-up mini dress layered under a feather-festooned jacket. The model proved she still had the moves as she did a hair toss and a quick shoulder shimmy towards the end.

The carousel post also included photos of her and husband Tom Kaulitz packing on the PDA.

The Dress Up Close

Klum is obviously proud of her super-sexy ensemble as she posted about it again hours ago. This one offered a detailed look at the outfit, which was even more jaw-dropping up close.

The first pic was a half-body shot that showed just how much skin the lilac dress, designed by Dundas, was flaunting. It had a cutout at the front displaying her cleavage, and two more down the sides that revealed she was going commando. Even with the jacket layered over it, the dress oozed major sex appeal! Keep scrolling to see her post.

Ageless From Head To Toe

The second photo in the carousel post was a full body shot that displayed her legs and partially showed her footwear, a pair of clear PVC heels.

The last pic was a head shot of the former Project Runway host, which gave us a closer look at her hairstyle and makeup. Klum was wearing a messy wavy ‘do with wispy bangs, heavy eyeliner and mascara, and pale pink lipstick. The supermodel was definitely looking ageless and gorgeous from head to toe!

Daring In Dundas

Her Maxim Electric Nights outing wasn’t the first time Klum flaunted major skin in a Dundas look. Last month, she shared a couple of photos on Instagram which she captioned, “This is my new favorite dress 💛🌟💛🌟💛 @peter_dundas @dundasworld”

The “favorite dress” was a canary-yellow gown that had a lot in common with the lilac mini she wore to the Electric Nights event. It also had lace-up detailing that put A LOT of skin on display and required the star to ditch her undies. See below.

