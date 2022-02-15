Megan Fox enjoys pushing people's buttons, especially regarding her unconventional relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. This Saturday, she did it again with a cheeky caption accompanying a snap of her and her beau. The Transformers actress caused a stir with her choice of a controversial caption, saying, "I thought you couldn't Turn a Hoe Into a Housewife." In this instance, she's suggesting MGK domesticated her, and she was a wild one before meeting him. Hmmmmm.
Megan Fox In Jumpsuit Has Fans Losing It With Caption
The Latest
Couple Goals?
Megan and her husband-to-be posed for a picture with the actress wearing a leather monochrome look and the mister spotting coordinated shades of amber outfit. The Night Eyes actress wore a purple tube top tucked in matching pants and a silver sandal. She let her jet black hair down and spruced the outfit with a zebra print purse and green mani-pedi.
On the other hand, Kelly wore paisley print pants and a long-sleeved stoned tee-shirt, which he paired with hot pink shoes. Since the couple got engaged last month, Megan has been letting haters know it's real through her provocative caption (not really, kind of, maybe, it's subjective).
Celebrities
Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'
Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'
In Love With Cheeky Captions
Megan enjoys playing on words and using cheeky captions for shock value, like in this picture where she calls herself "Dracula's Maid." Regardless of the caption, Megan looks stunning with her smoky eyeshadow highlighting her blue iris and creamy nude lipstick plumping her full lips. The mesh corset and micro-mini silk skirt hug her curves perfectly, as does the striped stockings she wears. Megan wraps her legs in gold strappy sandals while her emerald engagements ring stone shines on her yellow manicured nails. She lets her hair down in a wet wavy curl reaching her waist to finish the masterpiece.
Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly
The couple attended the Berlin International Film Festival then detoured for a dinner date at the Grill Royal Restaurant. Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, had a semi-autobiographical film premised on his life, shown at the festival hence his presence in the European country. The movie TAURUS (MGK's zodiac sign) features Kelly as Cole (the lead character,) an artist struggling with fatherhood, and his career mirroring parts of his early life. Megan also acts as his ex-girlfriend, who pushes him to the edge.
More Kelly And Megan
Megan and Baker star in the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which hit theaters last year. The crime/thriller based on a real-life Texan serial killer, the "Truck Stop Killer," performed poorly and met with poor reviews from critics though much-reserved praise for Fox's role. The Razzies even nominated Megan as the Worst Actress of the year and Bruce Willis "Worst Performance."