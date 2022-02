MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell may be the most prominent promoter of 2020 election conspiracy theories, but he is far from the only one.

Lawyer Lin Wood, who filed dozens of lawsuit after the 2020 race, also maintains that Democrat Joe Biden did not win legitimately, and that former President Donald Trump should still be in office.

And now, Wood is claiming that Lindell himself may have been "played" by the so-called Deep State.