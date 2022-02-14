Emma Roberts Feeling Grateful In Swimsuit

Emma split from Tron: Legacy actor Garrett Hedlund this January after welcoming a son together in 2020. Since the breakup, Hedlund has found himself in hot water as he was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee this January. The case against him could become more complicated since he was already on probation from a 2020 DUI.

He allegedly passed out drunk behind his wheel and crashed into another vehicle endangering a woman and three children. The victims' family is suing the actor for damages because he allegedly attempted to escape without getting them any help.

The whole debacle is proving too much for Emma, so she leaned on her aunty for familial support.