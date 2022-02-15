The Spinoff Fans Of 'Real Housewives' Should Be Watching

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Burruss reacted to comparisons to Lisa Vanderpump, whose main Bravo series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, led to her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.

"I think the similarity is that she has restaurants, I have restaurants, and we're both Housewives. OK, great. I think that's where the similarities stop," Burruss explained.

According to Burruss, Kandi & the Gang isn't a copycat series.

"You definitely will get to know some of the people that actually work at the restaurant. Some people may or may not know, I do have some family members that you may not have gotten a chance to know from Real Housewives that do work at the restaurant, so you'll probably see some of them," she shared. "You're going to see some of the people that... Listen, we have some spicy people at work at OLG. Some of them are way more interesting than me, so I cannot wait for you to get to meet them."