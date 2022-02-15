The Spinoff Fans Of 'Real Housewives' Should Be Watching

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

If you are a fan of the Real Housewives franchise, you aren't going to want to miss this Kandi Burruss-led spinoff.

Kandi Burruss' Spinoff Premieres In March 2022

After being featured in a full-time position on 13 out of 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including the 14th season, which is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo, Kandi Burruss was granted a new spinoff, Kandi & The Gang, which follows her past spinoffs, including 2012's The Kandi Factory, 2014's Kandi's Wedding, and 2015's Kandi's Ski Trip.

'Kandi & The Gang' Is Similar To 'Vanderpump Rules'

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Burruss reacted to comparisons to Lisa Vanderpump, whose main Bravo series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, led to her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.

"I think the similarity is that she has restaurants, I have restaurants, and we're both Housewives. OK, great. I think that's where the similarities stop," Burruss explained.

According to Burruss, Kandi & the Gang isn't a copycat series.

"You definitely will get to know some of the people that actually work at the restaurant. Some people may or may not know, I do have some family members that you may not have gotten a chance to know from Real Housewives that do work at the restaurant, so you'll probably see some of them," she shared. "You're going to see some of the people that... Listen, we have some spicy people at work at OLG. Some of them are way more interesting than me, so I cannot wait for you to get to meet them."

The Staff Of Old Lady Gang Will Be Featured

Kandi & the Gang will follow the lives of Burruss, Tucker, and the staff at their Georgia restaurant, Old Lady Gang (OLG), "as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives," according to a press release, via a January report from PEOPLE.

"After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don't perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they're ready for it or not," the release continued.

Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Is Four Years Old

Kandi & The Gang premieres on Sunday, March 6, at 9/8c on Bravo.

