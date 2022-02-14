'She's A Grown Adult': Melissa Gorga Weighs In On Teresa Giudice's Lack Of A Prenup

Shutterstock | 644176

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga addressed Teresa Giudice's recent comments about her lack of a prenup while appearing on the podcast of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

The Latest

Mike Lindell 'Has Been Played' By Deep State, Lin Wood Says

Becky Lynch & Lita Become The 1st Female WWE Superstars On Billboard Ad In Saudi Arabia

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker And The Biebers Cozy Up For Double Date

Donald Trump Says Media Is Refusing To Cover 'Biggest Story Of Our Time'

'I Was Traumatized': 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

Teresa Giudice Said She Was Likely Not Signing A Prenup On Watch What Happens Live

Shutterstock | 56763

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice revealed that she does not have any plans to sign a prenup with fiancé Luis Ruelas. And, in the days that followed, a lot of people had a lot to say about it.

In addition to Andy Cohen voicing his concerns, Bethenny Frankel expressed her thoughts on Twitter. And now, Giudice's sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga, is weighing in.

Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

By Lucille Barilla

Melissa Gorga Knows Teresa Giudice Is Going To Do What She Wants

Shutterstock | 64736

While appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, which she shares with The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gorga said that while she and her cast mates on The Real Housewives of New Jersey have shared their thoughts about Giudice's lack of a prenup with Ruelas, she knows that at the end of the day, Giudice is going to do what she feels is best.

"I think we definitely give our opinion but sometimes it’s better to just say, ‘You’re also a grown adult do as you wish,’” Gorga explained on Two T's in a Pod, via Heavy.

Kendall Jenner In Bikini 'Appreciates Jelly'

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Melissa Gorga Would Be Getting A Prenup

When the hosts then asked Gorga if she would get a prenup if she was to get married again, she confirmed she would.

"I think right now as a full blown adult, yes, you know what I’m saying I was getting married at 24 and I think Teresa the first time was like 27 or something and maybe you don’t think that way but right now would I? Yes,” she stated. 

Although Gorga would consider a prenup herself, she told Mellencamp and Judge that she's learned “through the years" to "keep [her] mouth shut.”

Melissa Gorga Is Glad Teresa Giudice Has Found Love

Gorga went on to say that she wouldn't be making much of an ado about the topic with her sister-in-law.

“[Teresa is] a grown adult at this point so whatever they decide and whatever works for her, I want her to stay happy in her little love bubble,” Gorga explained. 

To see more of Gorga, Giudice, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Brooke Ence Powers Through Intense Core-Focused Workout In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

Jennifer Aniston Is All Legs In Yoga Pose

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks Becoming A Possibility As Tension Between Jazz Stars Grows

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.