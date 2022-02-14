Larsa Pippen suggested in a new episode of The Real Housewives of Miami that her former husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen, used to punish her.
'I Was Traumatized': 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
Larsa Pippen Opened Up To 'RHOM' Co-Star Alexia Echevarria
Larsa Pippen opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Scottie Pippen during a recent episode of the Peacock series The Real Housewives of Miami. While chatting with her co-star, Alexia Echevarria, via Page Six, Larsa addressed her divorce from the former NBA player and said that throughout their relationship, Scottie had frequently punished her when she did things that made him unhappy.
“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa told Alexia amid her and Scottie's divorce proceedings, admitting that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their former marital residence in Miami.
Larsa Pippen Claims Scottie Likes To Control The Narrative
According to Larsa, Scottie retaliated against the idea of selling the Miami mansion by telling her to send their daughter Sophia “back to LA.”
“I was traumatized,” Larsa continued. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.”
In a cast confessional in which she discussed the scene between her and Alexia, Larsa said that Scottie “is used to controlling the narrative."
“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids. He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house,” she shared.
Larsa Pippen Praised Scottie For Spoiling Her
Larsa and Scottie got married in 1997 and share four children, including sons Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14. In December 2021, following three years of separation, the ex-couple finalized their divorce.
Although Larsa and Scottie are officially unwed at this time, they were still in the midst of their divorce when Larsa was filming the currently airing fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami. That said, Larsa didn't have all bad things to say about her now-ex-husband, noting that he spoiled her during their marriage.
“I would expect a guy to do so much for me, because that’s what I’ve had,” Larsa said of dating after their breakup. “I would expect so much. I would expect a guy to do so much for me, because that’s what I’ve had. If you’re not going to do a whole bunch of things for me, then why would I want to be with you? I’d rather be alone."
Alexia Echevarria Believes Larsa Pippen Is Too Close to Scottie Post-Split
In her own cast confessional, Alexia said Larsa “needs to cut that umbilical cord. She’s just too close to Scottie, and the truth is no man that she ever dates is going to be okay with that. And I don’t even think that’s good for Larsa.”
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season four begin streaming each Thursday on Peacock.