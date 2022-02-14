Donald Trump Says Media Is Refusing To Cover 'Biggest Story Of Our Time'

Former President Donald Trump's attacks on his political opponents and members of the press have intensified in recent weeks, and they do not appear to be slowing down.

In a statement issued Monday, the Republican took aim at a number of media organizations and accused them of covering up what he claims is one of the greatest scandals in American history.

'Bigger Than Watergate'

In the statement, which was issued via donaldjtrump.com, the former commander-in-chief blasted the press for refusing to cover claims that his 2016 presidential campaign was spied on by Democratic political operatives.

This story, he alleged, is bigger than the infamous Watergate scandal, yet the liberal media is ignoring it.

"Can you imagine that, what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC," Trump said.

"This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world."

Trump also said that the media ignored current President Joe Biden's corruption in the run up to the 2020 election, but stressed that claims about alleged spying of his campaign are even more important than the scandals Biden's family has been involved in.

"Just like they wouldn’t talk about the many Biden corruption scandals prior to the Election, (or for that matter now!), they won’t talk about this, which is potentially even bigger," the former president complained.

Corrupt Media

All of this, Trump continued, shows just how "corrupt and shameless the media is."

"Can you imagine if the roles were reversed and the Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, got caught illegally spying into the Office of the President?" Trump asked.

"All hell would break loose and the electric chair would immediately come out of retirement. The good news is, everybody is talking about not only this atrocity against our Nation, but that the press refuses to even mention the major crime that took place," he added.

Alleged Spying Orchestrated By Hillary Clinton

For years, Trump has maintained that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other Democrats "spied" on his campaign during the 2016 presidential election, when she competed against him.

As reported by Fox News, Special Counsel John Durham revealed in a motion filed this month that Clinton campaign lawyers paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower -- and later the White House -- in order to link Trump to the Kremlin.

In other words, according to Durham, Clinton and her allies manufactured a narrative that Trump works for the Russian government in order to damage him politically.

