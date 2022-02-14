Donald Trump Says Media Is Refusing To Cover 'Biggest Story Of Our Time'

In the statement, which was issued via donaldjtrump.com, the former commander-in-chief blasted the press for refusing to cover claims that his 2016 presidential campaign was spied on by Democratic political operatives.

This story, he alleged, is bigger than the infamous Watergate scandal, yet the liberal media is ignoring it.

"Can you imagine that, what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC," Trump said.

"This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world."