Becky Lynch & Lita Become The 1st Female WWE Superstars On Billboard Ad In Saudi Arabia

Becky Lynch and Lita will square off in the Jeddah Superdome on February 19th with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. The marquee match is the focal point of billboards that have been put up in Riyadh. In total, 12 female athletes from WWE will perform on the show in 3 different matches. It may have taken a while, but WWE is finally featuring their female athletes prominently on shows from Saudi Arabia.

Both Becky Lynch and Lita took to social media to comment on both their match at Elimination Chamber and the billboards around Riyadh with their images on them. Lynch's Tweet is below. Scroll down further to reveal what Lita had to say.