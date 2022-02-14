On October 30th, 2019, Natalya and Lacey Evans became the first female WWE Superstars to perform in a match in Saudi Arabia. Now, Becky Lynch and Lita are featured on a billboard ad for the next WWE event in the country.
Becky Lynch & Lita Become The 1st Female WWE Superstars On Billboard Ad In Saudi Arabia
Becky Lynch and Lita Tout Importance Of Their Match At The Elimination Chamber
Becky Lynch and Lita will square off in the Jeddah Superdome on February 19th with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. The marquee match is the focal point of billboards that have been put up in Riyadh. In total, 12 female athletes from WWE will perform on the show in 3 different matches. It may have taken a while, but WWE is finally featuring their female athletes prominently on shows from Saudi Arabia.
Both Becky Lynch and Lita took to social media to comment on both their match at Elimination Chamber and the billboards around Riyadh with their images on them. Lynch's Tweet is below. Scroll down further to reveal what Lita had to say.
Lita Comments On Elimination Chamber Match With Becky Lynch
WWE Hall of Famer Lita had been openly critical of WWE in 2018 for the exclusion of female performers on the shows from Saudi Arabia. In a recent interview, however, Lita explained why she is now willing to perform on such shows now that women are included.
“So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship between WWE and Saudi. ‘Oh, they say they want women to wrestle over there, but like, I don’t know if I believe it. There’s no women on this card.’ There’s women on the card [now] — and I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there. And they’re like, ‘It’s unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring.’ They’re like, ‘It’s really powerful. You’re gonna enjoy that.’ And so, sure, do they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely, but you’ve got to take the opportunities when they’re there,” Lita said on Ring the Belle.
Lita also took to social media to comment on the billboards. Lynch and Lita aren't the only ones to comment on the billboards on social media either. Scroll down for more.
'WWE Continues To Influence The World'
Several people associated with WWE also responded to news of Becky Lynch and Lita being featured on billboard ads. Many of them included the phrase "WWE Continues To Influence The World" in their posts.
"For the first time ever, WWE female Superstars have been featured on billboards in Saudi Arabia, spotlighting the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb. 19," WWE wrote on its website. "These landmark billboards, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, present a major cultural milestone in Saudi Arabia."
Some examples are below:
The Elimination Chamber will not air in the same timeslot as typical WWE premium live events. Scroll down to reveal how and when you can watch the show.
How To Watch The WWE Elimination Chamber
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is 8 hours ahead of eastern standard time. Thus, the start time for the Elimination Chamber will be earlier than most WWE fans are used to. Similar to other events from the country, WWE Elimination Chamber's start time will be 12 PM est. or 8 PM local time. This will be after a 1-hour preshow that will air from 11 AM to 12 PM.
For fans in the United States, the show will be available on the Peacock streaming service. For fans outside of the United States and in countries where WWE has not sold off the WWE Network to other streaming services, it will air on the WWE Network proper. 7 matches are booked for the show. Scroll down to reveal what they are.
WWE Elimination Chamber Lineup
The 7 matches booked for the Elimination Chamber on Saturday are:
Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Goldberg. Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch defending the RAW Women's Championship against Lita. A women's Elimination Chamber match pitting Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, and a mystery entrant against one another. Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders. Also, Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss in singles action.