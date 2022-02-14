Eminem's Daughter Impresses In Cabo With Abs Out

Hailie Jade looks like an Upper Eastsider out of the OG Gossip Girl in this pastel hue two-piece set. The cropped button-up top formed a V on her bosom, teasing a slight cleavage while the soft pants framed her curves perfectly. She carries a cream-colored tote to match her medium-brimmed hat then poses with a drink in a mason jar. Hailie Jade jokes about flooding her feed with old pictures from her Cabo trip and misleading her 2 million-plus followers.

"The face I imagine anyone looking at my IG making, seeing that I’m still posting pics from Cabo (swipe) 🤣."

Anyways, we think she's wrong because we're loving the snaps and we don't mind if she keeps them coming.