Sideline reporters have a bit of a dream job. They get to watch all the sports action right there, often witness history in the making, and get to hang out with the greatest athletes in the world.

So, what's not to like about that? I mean, you get paid to watch sports and know superstars. But even the best jobs in the world often come with big sacrifices and struggles. If not, just ask FOX's star, Erin Andrews.