NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Clear The Air On The James Harden Trade

The Brooklyn Nets broke the internet and the NBA when they added James Harden to a mix that already featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets had the most stacked team in the league and a historically gifted offensive juggernaut on the court. However, they could only play together 16 times, earning a 13-3 record.

James Harden grew frustrated by having to shoulder a heavy load with Irving in and out of the lineup and Durant often getting hurt. Now, he's set to play for the Philadelphia 76ers after one of the most impactful trades in recent times.

Kyrie Irving Says He Still Loves James Harden

Some reports claimed that Irving's status as a part-time player and his shenanigans often drove Harden away. Moreover, Irving was also reportedly looking forward to Harden's departure.

Even so, the controversial star claims that there's no love lost between them and that he only wants Harden to be happy:

“I just want everybody to be happy, do things that they love to do, and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at," said Irving, per Hoops Hype. "It probably wasn’t here with us. He made a choice, and we respect him for it. No love lost.”

Kevin Durant Says Harden Doesn't Owe Him An Explanation

When asked about Harden's decision, Kevin Durant didn't want to get into details or stir the pot.

Per the two-time NBA champion, Harden is entitled of making any decision he wants for his career and doesn't owe anybody an explanation:

“James doesn’t have to explain anything to anybody, he’s his own man," Durant told the media, according to NBA.com. "He makes his decisions on his career by himself, he doesn’t owe anybody any explanation and I wasn’t looking for one. I’m just glad we got this thing done. Now we’re able to move forward and get away from this noise of what may happen, so I’m glad we could push through that. James doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life.”

The Nets will now try and make the most of Ben Simmons' talents. And, even though he's not much of a shooter, coach Steve Nash is far from concerned with that aspect of his game:

“Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, and shooting is not one that I’m dying to see,” Nash said. “He’s an All-Star basketball player and has incredible potential to affect games with all the other things he does … I want him to get out there and be dynamic.”

Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Simmons

Simmons' tenure with the Sixers will always be remembered infamously. Even former co-star Joel Embiid was disappointed in how he dealt with his situation:

“It’s unfortunate that I guess having his own team and being a star was more important," Embiid said, as quoted by Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

Now, Simmons will get a fresh start and an opportunity to silence his critics.

