NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Clear The Air On The James Harden Trade

The Brooklyn Nets broke the internet and the NBA when they added James Harden to a mix that already featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets had the most stacked team in the league and a historically gifted offensive juggernaut on the court. However, they could only play together 16 times, earning a 13-3 record.

James Harden grew frustrated by having to shoulder a heavy load with Irving in and out of the lineup and Durant often getting hurt. Now, he's set to play for the Philadelphia 76ers after one of the most impactful trades in recent times.