Predicting Becky Lynch's WrestleMania Opponent

The winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend will earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

5 competitors for the women's Elimination Chamber match have been announced. They are Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, and Rhea Ripley. There is still one wrestler who is set to be a surprise entrant, however. Perhaps due to the uncertainty over who is the surprise entrant, betting odds for this match have not been released by websites that normally post them.

Whoever WWE has planned as the big surprise entrant could very well win the match. Scroll down to reveal who the mystery entrant could be.