Jennifer Garner In Lingerie 'Preferred The Red'

Jennifer Garner thrilled fans with a tantalizing Super Bowl throwback on Sunday. Posting for her 12 million followers on Instagram, the 49-year-old Hollywood star shared an iconic scene from her Alias series, going viral in lingerie ahead of yesterday's big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Picking an episode that originally aired after the Super Bowl, Garner showed off her amazing figure in a seductive lace, doing double in black and red and racking in over 2.3 million views in just 15 hours.

Scroll to see her post!