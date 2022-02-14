Jennifer Garner In Lingerie 'Preferred The Red'

Jennifer Garner thrilled fans with a tantalizing Super Bowl throwback on Sunday. Posting for her 12 million followers on Instagram, the 49-year-old Hollywood star shared an iconic scene from her Alias series, going viral in lingerie ahead of yesterday's big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Picking an episode that originally aired after the Super Bowl, Garner showed off her amazing figure in a seductive lace, doing double in black and red and racking in over 2.3 million views in just 15 hours.

Scroll to see her post!

A Vision In Red

Shutterstock | 673594

Flaunting her insane abs in a black two-piece set and matching heels, Garner appeared as Sydney Bristow, the role that shot her to fame, walking down a corridor with a whip in hand to the sound of AC/DC's "Back In Black." Smoking-hot in a see-through robe, her look also included sheer thigh-high stockings and garter straps to accentuate her jaw-dropping physique.

Parading the ensemble for a man who then told her to "put on the red one," Garner obliged, delivering fiery-red sexiness in a similar set minus the stockings. Another lingerie walk later, the enticing Sydney Bristow was seen straddling the man on a round bed beneath a circular ceiling mirror. As she strangled him with a secret string attached to her gold cuff bracelet, the super-spy delivered her killer punchline: "What was wrong with the black one?"

Keep going for the post!

Nailing The Caption

Shutterstock | 3459434

Proving she's as funny and witty as she is gorgeous, Garner left fans in stitches with a hilarious caption.

"When you’re on after the super bowl…✅ P.S. I preferred the red. 🤷🏻‍♀️," she wrote alongside the provocative video, adding "flashbacksuperbowl" and "Alias" hashtags.

Her online admirers went crazy over the post, leaving her over 6,700 messages wherein the fire emoji popped up frequently. While some gushed over her incredible figure, others felt nostalgic, sharing some of their favorite Sydney Bristow moments.

'Alias' Nostalgia

Giphy |

For Alias fans, the upload triggered a trip down memory lane, with plenty of people reaching out in the comments to praise that specific episode and scene.

"Best Alias episode ever! You were on fire in season 2, and this whole opening scene including the extra footage of the fight scene was pure inspiration 😍🔥🔥," wrote one person.

"I totally remember this episode airing after the Super Bowl. Alias Reboot soon please!!!" said another fan.

"Still ICONIC. And my favorite episode of the series. My high school bestie and I rewatch every year," shared a third Instagrammer.

"I miss Alias. Best show ever! What about a reunion?" read a fourth comment.

New Film Coming Up

Shutterstock | 2914948

Those still fawning over her past movies roles will be happy to know Garner has something new cooking. The talented actress, who last year starred in and produced Yes Day for Netflix, is starring in another project from the streaming service that will see her reunite with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Titled The Adam Project, the new flick also has Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana on board, with the Deadpool star playing "time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who after accidentally crash-landing in 2022 teams with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future," per Slash Films.

Garner announced her upcoming movie on Instagram last week, writing: "I can’t wait for you to watch my amazing cast mates [sic] absolutely kill it in #TheAdamProject, out March 11th on @netflix."

